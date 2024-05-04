2024 Nissan Sentra Driveshaft Recall Announced

Nissan recalls 9,600 Sentra with driveshafts that may not be fully seated to the transmissions.

May 4, 2024 — A 2024 Nissan Sentra driveshaft recall involves more than 9,600 cars with front left driveshafts that may not be completely seated in the Sentra continuously variable transmission (CVT) assemblies.

Nissan also says Sentra transmission fluid can leak if there are loose or missing retaining clips, causing the cars to lose power.

"Based on internal Nissan records, the issue occurred on certain 2024 Sentra vehicles that were subject to a recent plant retro-fit modification to replace the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) assembly. No other Nissan or INFINITI vehicles are affected." — Nissan

Nissan received a Sentra warranty claim in January regarding an illuminated distance sensor warning light. The dealer found transmission fluid was leaking at the driver-side front axle near the transmission assembly.

The left driveshaft was removed and technicians confirmed the retaining clip was missing.

Nissan also confirmed three more warranty claims were filed about Sentra left-hand driveshafts not fully seated to the transmissions.

Nissan opened an investigation and determined all the Sentra cars were previously included in plant retrofit activity.

Dealerships were told to inspect their inventory and out of 4,234 Sentra vehicles inspected, 58 were found with the front left-hand driveshafts not fully seated to the transmissions.

A 2024 Nissan Sentra driver should be aware of leaking transmission fluid, an illuminated warning light or if the transmission jerks or hesitates.

Nissan didn't announce when Sentra driveshaft recall letters would be mailed, but dealers may need to replace the driveshafts and the CVT assemblies.

Owners of 2024 Nissan Sentras may contact Nissan at 800-867-7669 and ask about driveshaft recall number PMA37.