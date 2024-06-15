Nissan ARIYA SUVs Recalled Over O-Ring and Oil Leak Problems

About 100 ARIYA vehicles need their electric front traction motors replaced.

June 15, 2024 — A Nissan ARIYA recall includes about 100 SUVs equipped with O-rings inside the electric front traction motors which may have been damaged during assembly.

This can cause an internal oil leak and an unexpected loss of drive power of the 2023 Nissan ARIYA SUVs.

Nissan ARIYA front traction motor assemblies will be replaced by dealers once recall letters are mailed July 12, 2024.

Nissan ARIYA owners with questions may call 800-867-7669 and ask about electric front traction motor recall number R24A3C.