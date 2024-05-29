Urgent Exploding Airbag Warning For Older Nissan Models

2002-2006 Nissan Sentra, 2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinder and 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4 vehicles affected.

May 29, 2024 — Nissan is warning owners of about 84,000 vehicles to park those vehicles until the Takata airbags are replaced.

Affected Nissan vehicles include 2002-2006 Nissan Sentra, 2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinder and 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4 vehicles.

The vehicles were recalled about four years ago (here and here) but no matter how much Nissan has tried to convince owners to have the Takata airbags replaced, the vehicles remain unrepaired, and deadly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is aware of at least 27 fatalities and 400 injuries from exploding Takata airbags in the U.S.

Nissan owners should immediately verify if their vehicles need airbag replacements by visiting Nissan's airbag website or by calling Nissan at 800-647-7261 or Infiniti at 800-662-6200.

Nissan and Infiniti are offering free towing, repairs at home or in some cases loaner vehicles will be available.