Nissan Recalls 308,000 Vehicles To Replace Takata Airbag Inflators

— Nissan is again recalling vehicles equipped with passenger frontal Takata airbag inflators, with this recall affecting nearly 308,000 of these models.
- 2001-2003 Nissan Maxima
- 2002-2006 Nissan Sentra
- 2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinder
- 2007-2011 Nissan Versa
- 2001-2004 Infiniti I30
- 2001-2004 Infiniti I35
- 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4
- 2003-2008 Infiniti FX35
- 2003-2008 Infiniti FX45
- 2006-2010 Infiniti M35
- 2006-2010 Infiniti M45
The airbag inflators in the vehicles were used for interim repairs to replace Takata airbags at risk of exploding from the propellant, ammonium nitrate.
The current Takata inflators will be replaced with alternate inflators that contain a drying agent to protect against moisture.
Customers with questions should call Nissan at 888-737-9511 or Infiniti at 888-810-3715.