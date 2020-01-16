Nissan Recalls 308,000 Vehicles To Replace Takata Airbag Inflators

Nissan and Infiniti vehicles need new passenger frontal airbag inflators.

January 15, 2020 — Nissan is again recalling vehicles equipped with passenger frontal Takata airbag inflators, with this recall affecting nearly 308,000 of these models.

2001-2003 Nissan Maxima

2002-2006 Nissan Sentra

2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinder

2007-2011 Nissan Versa

2001-2004 Infiniti I30

2001-2004 Infiniti I35

2002-2003 Infiniti QX4

2003-2008 Infiniti FX35

2003-2008 Infiniti FX45

2006-2010 Infiniti M35

2006-2010 Infiniti M45

The airbag inflators in the vehicles were used for interim repairs to replace Takata airbags at risk of exploding from the propellant, ammonium nitrate.

The current Takata inflators will be replaced with alternate inflators that contain a drying agent to protect against moisture.

Customers with questions should call Nissan at 888-737-9511 or Infiniti at 888-810-3715.