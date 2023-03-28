2023 Nissan Ariya Steering Wheels May Fall Off

Nissan says owners should test the steering wheels to determine if they are loose.

March 28, 2023 — A 2023 Nissan Ariya recall includes more than 1,000 vehicles and warnings from Nissan to check the steering wheels to determine if they are loose.

Nissan Ariya owners are advised to gently rock the steering wheels forward and back with their hands.

Owners should contact their dealerships if the steering wheels are loose or if they detach. Dealers will transport any vehicles if the steering wheels are loose due to bolts that are not tight enough or due to missing bolts.

Nissan dealerships will replace the steering wheel bolts and the automaker has been busy calling Ariya owners to warn them of the problem.

Nissan will mail official recall letters March 30, 2023.

Nissan Ariya owners with questions may call the automaker at 800-867-7669 and ask about recall number PC956.