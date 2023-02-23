Nissan Steering Wheel Emblems Cause Recall

Nissan recalls 414,000 vehicles because the steering wheel emblems may detach.

February 23, 2023 — Nissan is recalling more than 414,000 vehicles for a problem the automaker isn't sure how it will fix.

And that problem is the driver's airbag cover, or specifically, the emblem on the airbag cover.

Nissan says the resin emblem can crack and detach if the driver's front airbag deploys, turning the emblem into a fast-moving projectile.

The recalled vehicles include these models and years.

2008-2011 Nissan Titan

2008-2011 Nissan Frontier

2008-2011 Nissan Xterra

2008-2011 Nissan Pathfinder

2008-2011 Nissan Armada

2008-2009 Nissan Quest

According to documents filed with the government, the resin emblem on the Nissan driver's airbag module cover may not be strong enough to handle an airbag deployment. Nissan says the emblem supplier had problems during production that can cause the emblem posts to crack.

Nissan owners won't know of a problem until it occurs.

Nissan's engineers are trying to determine how dealerships will fix the problem, but owners should watch for recall letters expected to be mailed April 10, 2023. Second Nissan recall notices will be mailed when dealers are ready to repair the vehicles.

Nissan owners who want to learn more may call 800-867-7669.

Nissan is using three reference numbers for this recall: PC944, PC945 and PC946.