Fatalities Cause Ford Mustang Mach-E BlueCruise Investigation

Two Ford Mustang Mach-E crashes killed 3 people while the SUVs had BlueCruise engaged.

April 29, 2024 — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating 2021-2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUVs following two fatal crashes.

Included in the investigation are Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles equipped with BlueCruise driver-assist features, part of the Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 systems.

The Mustang Mach-E Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 system has various driver assistance technologies including partial driving automation features that provide lane and speed maintenance.

However, a driver must continue to monitor their surroundings and supervise the system.

As part of the system, BlueCruise is only available on certain roadways and uses a camera-based driver monitoring system to determine if the driver is paying attention.

In a February fatal crash in Texas, a 2022 Mustang Mach-E SUV with BlueCruise engaged slammed into the rear of a stopped 1999 Honda CR-V in San Antonio. The nighttime crash killed the 56-year-old Honda driver.

The Honda CR-V was reportedly stopped in the middle of three traffic lanes, and BlueCruise nor the Ford driver took any evasive actions to avoid the crash.

In the second fatal nighttime Mustang Mach-E crash, two people were killed in March on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

According to police reports, a Hyundai Elantra had collided with a Toyota Prius, leaving the Hyundai sitting in the left lane when the Mustang Mach-E on BlueCruise slammed into the Hyundai which was then pushed into the Prius.

The Mach-E hit the driver of the Prius who was standing near the vehicle, then slammed into a person from the Hyundai, killing both.

NHTSA confirmed BlueCruise was engaged prior to the crashes.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Ford Mustang Mach-E BlueCruise investigation which includes more than 130,000 SUVs.