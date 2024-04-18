Ford 6F35 Transmission Recall Required, Alleges Class Action Lawsuit

Ford Escape and Ford Fusion models allegedly have 6F35 transmission problems.

April 17, 2024 — A Ford 6F35 transmission recall should have allegedly been issued long ago for 2010-2020 Ford Fusion and 2009-2021 Ford Escape vehicles.

That viewpoint comes from a 534-page class action lawsuit which alleges Ford Fusion and Ford Escape 6F35 transmissions have problems, and Ford allegedly should not have sold the vehicles without warning owners of the alleged transmission problems.

Without a Ford 6F35 transmission recall, consumers are allegedly stuck in unsafe Fusion and Escape vehicles that require costly repairs and suffer minimal resale values.

According to customers, Ford allegedly, "unlawfully induced them to purchase or lease their respective Vehicles by concealing a material fact (the defective transmission)."

As stated in every automotive class action lawsuit, owners allegedly would have paid a lot less for their vehicles or might not have purchased them at all if customers would have known about the alleged Ford 6F35 transmission problems.

"Ford, however, continued to install these defective transmissions in Fusion and Escape vehicles, even though Ford knew of their defects undisclosed to owners, lessees, and prospective purchasers and lessees. Even worse, Ford repeatedly lied to consumers as to the reasons for the problems consumers experienced." — Ford 6F35 transmission lawsuit

Without a Ford Fusion and Ford Escape 6F35 transmission recall, the lawsuit alleges customers must cope with several not-so-good vehicle issues.

Sudden and unexpected shaking

Violent jerking

Bucking and kicking on acceleration (referred to as shuddering or juddering)

Delayed acceleration (especially from a complete stop)

Gears slipping

Hesitation on acceleration

Difficulty stopping the vehicle

Lack or loss of motive power

Delayed downshifts

Hard decelerations or "clunks" when slowing down or accelerating at low speeds

Transmission failures in the middle of roadways

Catastrophic failures necessitating 6F35 transmission replacement

Lurching, surging or revving

As for what causes those negative symptoms, the Ford class action lawsuit blames several "deficiencies."

Failing fluid seal integrity

Throttle body deficiencies

Failed torque converter welds

Driveshaft failure

Failed transmission control module or powertrain control module updates

Deficient software logic and architecture

Deficient calibration values

Deficient solenoids

Deficient clutch friction materials

Deficient rocker one-way clutch

Deficient torque converter

Automatic transmission fluid not properly suited for use in the 6F35 transmission

An undersized fuel pump

The vehicle’s design and architecture issues

The inability of the transmission’s software and hardware to work together to effectuate proper gear shifts

According to the class action lawsuit, Ford has allegedly concealed the 6F35 transmission problems since at least 2009.

The Ford 6F35 transmission class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Gerkarrah Jones, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by Stern Law, PLLC, Wells Law Office, Inc., Marino Law PLLC, and Newsome Melton, PA.