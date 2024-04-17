Ford Maverick Recall Issued to Replace the Fuel Tanks

Ford recalls its 2024 Maverick trucks to fix fuel leaks that could cause fires.

April 16, 2024 — A Ford Maverick recall involves 2024 Maverick trucks because the fuel tanks may have open pinch joints between the two molds which can allow fuel to leak.

All it takes for a fire to occur is leaking fuel and a hot ignition source.

More than 200 Maverick trucks need their fuel tanks replaced, and owners should shut off the engines immediately and park the trucks if warning lights activate or if fuel leaks are detected.

Ford Maverick truck owners with concerns may call 866-436-7332.

The 2024 Ford Maverick fuel tank recall number is 24S17.