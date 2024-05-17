Mazda SKYACTIV-G 2.5T Engine Reliability Challenged in Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges SKYACTIV-G 2.5T reliability cannot be depended on while driving.

May 16, 2024 — Mazda SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine reliability is being questioned and also challenged in a class action lawsuit that alleges certain Mazda vehicles suffer coolant leaks at the cylinder heads around the exhaust manifolds.

The Mazda SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine lawsuit includes these vehicles.

2019-2020 CX-5 (vehicles built before June 9, 2020)

2016-2020 CX-9 (vehicles built before June 9, 2020)

2018-2020 Mazda6 (vehicles built before March 26, 2020)

2019-2020 Mazda6 (vehicles built before March 21, 2020, with Mexico Specifications)

According to the class action, Mazda has issued technical service bulletins (TSBs) and other service advisories to dealerships due to reliability problems with the SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engines. Problems that are very expensive to rectify.

The Mazda class action was filed by eight customers who contend the engine problems may take years to appear, which means a vehicle owner will be forced to pay for repairs after the warranty expires.

Mazda customers assert a SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine replacement may be the only option, something that may run anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000.

In addition, the SKYACTIV-G 2.5T class action lawsuit alleges one defective engine is simply replaced with another defective engine that will fail. But without an Mazda engine replacement, the plaintiffs argue a customer won't be able to use their vehicle.

Mazda SKYACTIV-G 2.5T Engine Reliability — Technical Service Bulletins

According to the engine lawsuit, Mazda knew of SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine problems before July 2020 when Service Alert SA-058/20 was sent to dealers.

"A new cylinder head assembly for service parts has been newly established for SKYACTIV-G 2.5 with cylinder deactivation when replacement is needed. Valves, valve springs, valve spring seats and cotters (IN/EX) are included in the new assembly." — Service Alert SA-058-20

The lawsuit alleges Mazda issued service alert updates August 5, August 20 and December 21 in 2020, then in 2021 updates were released in May and August.

The plaintiffs also reference technical service bulletins regarding the SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engines.

TSB 01-013-21 “Coolant Leaks at Cylinder Head.”

TSB 01-007-22 "Some vehicles may have coolant leaks at the cylinder head around the exhaust manifold."

TSB 01-002-23 "Some vehicles may have coolant leaks at the cylinder head around the exhaust manifold. There may be cracks at the stud bolt hole or at the outside of the exhaust manifold flange on the cylinder head."

However, the engine lawsuit points out how the bulletins and free repairs apply only while the powertrain warranty of 5 years or 60,000 miles is still good. A Mazda owner must pay for repairs if their vehicle is beyond its warranty limits.

The Mazda SKYACTIV-G 2.5T class action lawsuit was filed by these customers.

Candice Clare / New Jersey / Mazda CX-9

Brent Freburg / Indiana / 2018 Mazda CX-9

Jon Croteau / New Hampshire / 2016 Madza CX-9

Matt Cervasio / Pennsylvania / 2020 Mazda CX-5

Nichole Long / Georgia / 2016 Mazda CX-9

Shannon Foley / Virginia / 2019 Mazda CX-9

Jalen Carter / North Carolina / 2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring Reserve

Dallin Hardy / Texas / 2020 Mazda6 GTR

The Mazda SKYACTIV-G 2.5T reliability lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Clare, et al., v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Nagel Rice, LLP, and Joseph Santoli, Esq.