Mazda CX-90 Recall Issued Over Steering Problems

Mazda recalls nearly 44,000 CX-90 SUVs because of increased steering effort over worm gears.

January 20, 2024 — A 2024 Mazda CX-90 steering recall involves nearly 44,000 SUVs because of problems with the steering worm gears.

Mazda says a 2024 CX-90 driver may feel a sudden increase in steering effort.

The worm gear is in the steering gear assembly which transmits power generated by the power steering motor.

But in the Mazda CX-90 vehicles, the friction force of the worm gear may be too much. This is when the driver will feel the steering wheel get harder to turn.

According to Mazda, a driver will have no warning of a problem until the steering effort increases.

Mazda says there have been no crash or injury reports related to the steering problems.

The automaker didn't announce how dealers will repair the CX-90 SUVs or when owners will be notified, but 2024 CX-90 drivers may call 800-222-5500.