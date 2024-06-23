Mazda Valve Stem Seal Settlement Reached

Mazda class action lawsuit says low engine warning lights force owners to add oil between changes.

June 22, 2024 — A Mazda valve stem seal settlement has been reached after owners complained about having to add engine oil between scheduled oil changes.

The valve stem seal settlement says a customer may be eligible for certain benefits if a "LOW ENGINE OIL LEVEL” warning message appears on the instrument cluster before the regular oil change interval of 7,500 miles or one year, or if that happens after an oil refill after noticing the oil was low before the regular oil change interval.

The Mazda valve stem seal class action settlement includes:

"All persons or entities in the United States who are current or former owners and/or lessees of a 2021-2022 Mazda CX-30, 2021 CX-5, 2021 CX-9, 2021-2022 Mazda3, and 2021 Mazda6 vehicle equipped with a 2.5L turbocharged engine with the affected valve stem seals."

Specifically, these models and vehicle identification number (VIN) ranges are involved: (T = Turbo)

2021 Mazda3 (Japan built 2.5T) with VINS from JM1BP******315204 – 403637 (produced from October 12, 2020 to September 13, 2021)

2021-2022 Mazda3 (Mexico built 2.5T) with VINS starting from 3MZBP******209389 – 307372 (produced from December 8, 2020 to June 16, 2022)

2021-2022 CX-30 (2.5T) with VINS starting from 3MVDM******233598 – 437812 (produced from December 7, 2020 to June 30, 2022)

2021 Mazda6 (2.5T) with VINS from JM1GL******602506 – 618909 (produced from October 6, 2020 to September 14, 2021)

2021 CX-5 (US/Canada spec 2.5T with 10.25" center display) with VINS from JM3KF******320280 – 472324 (produced from October 6, 2020 to September 13, 2021)

2021 CX-9 (US/Canada spec 2.5T with 10.25" center display) with VINS from JM3TC******509027 – 541070 (produced from October 6, 2020 to September 13, 2021)

2021 CX-5 (Canada/Mexico spec 2.5T with 8" center display) with VINS from JM3KF******112005 – 135036 (produced from October 6, 2020 to September 1, 2021)

2021 CX-9 (Canada/Mexico spec 2.5T with 7" or 9" center display) with VINS from JM3TC******451418 – 455173 (produced from October 6, 2020 to September 11, 2021

According to the Mazda lawsuit, defective valve stem seals can allow engine oil to leak into the combustion chambers and cause excessive oil consumption.

The class action alleges Mazda customers must add oil between regular oil change intervals. And dealers have been issued technical service bulletins due to the valve stem seals.

"Thus, according to Mazda, a vehicle needs to consume more than eight quarts of engine oil in between recommended oil change intervals in order to necessitate a repair for excess oil consumption, and a vehicle that consumes, for instance, 7 quarts of engine oil in between oil changes is purportedly normal and within specifications." — Mazda class action lawsuit

You can read much more about the Mazda valve stem seal lawsuit here.

In deciding to settle the class action, Mazda denies all allegations in the lawsuit and denies all wrongdoing. The automaker says it decided to settle to save on the expense and time of continued litigation.

Mazda Valve Stem Seal Settlement Repair Program

Owners should pay attention to the conditions which must be met based on the terms of the settlement agreement.

According to the settlement, Mazda will issue a new technical service bulletin (TSB) or campaign that follows the same repair procedures as contained in previous TSB 01-003-23.

The program will apply to a vehicle that has excessive oil consumption as shown by illumination of the engine oil level warning light which triggers diagnostic trouble code (DTC) P250F:00.

The settlement says the code is necessary because it is "signifying low engine oil level, before the regular oil change interval of 7,500 miles or 1 year."

The program also applies if a vehicle is enrolled with the MyMazda mobile application which has "recorded a 'Low Engine Oil Level' alert in the application before the regular oil change interval of 7,500 miles or 1 year."

Additionally, the program will apply if a customer supplies "documented previous refilling of oil (either by a dealer or service station or the customer) before the engine oil level warning light came on in between regular oil change interval of 7,500 miles or 1 year."

The Mazda settlement says documented proof can include but is not limited to "repair orders or invoices from dealers or service stations or a receipt for the purchase of engine oil with documented proof that the refilling occurred before the regular oil change interval."

A customer may also be eligible for the program if the vehicle failed an excessive oil consumption test performed at a Mazda dealer and at Mazda's cost.

"Under the Program, during the initial one-year period after the Program begins, MNAO authorized dealers servicing Class Vehicles for any reason will check whether DTC P250F:00 code is stored in the vehicle memory. If the code is stored in memory, the MNAO authorized dealer will advise the Class Vehicle owner or lessee if they are eligible to receive replacement valve stem seals under the Program." — Mazda valve stem seal settlement

The settlement also says loaner vehicles will be available while repairs are performed. In addition, the program will last during an extended warranty period of 84 months or 84,000 miles, whichever comes first, from first use of the vehicle.

Mazda Valve Stem Seal Settlement: Extended Warranty

Mazda will extend the powertrain warranty from 60 months/60,000 miles, to 84 months or 84,000 miles, whichever comes first. However, any work must be performed by a Mazda dealer only, not an independent service center.

Mazda Valve Stem Seal Settlement: Reimbursement

It may be possible to be reimbursed for oil consumption issues, but please note the conditions.

"Class Vehicle owners or lessees that submit qualifying and timely Claims will be entitled to reimbursement of certain past oil change expenses and the purchase of additional engine oil in between oil change intervals."

According to the settlement, if you paid for an oil change performed more frequently than the normal interval of 7,500 miles or one year, you may be eligible for expense reimbursements.

You must submit a claim form along with proof of all oil change expenses and proof of additional oil you had to purchase.

Claim forms must be submitted by October 19, 2024, and the final settlement fairness hearing will be held on August 5, 2024.

The Mazda owners who filed the lawsuit include these plaintiffs who will receive $2,200 each: Gary Guthrie, Stephanie Crain, Chad Hinton, Julio Zelaya, Anna Gilinets, Marcy Knysz, Lester Woo and Amy Bradshaw.

The lawyers representing those customers will receive $2,035,000.

The Mazda valve stem seal settlement details are being heard in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Southern Division: Guthrie, et al. v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc., case No. 8:22-cv-01055.

The plaintiff is represented by Lemberg Law, LLC.