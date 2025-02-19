Mazda Infotainment Lawsuit Settlement Granted Preliminary Approval

Mazda Connect class action lawsuit alleges infotainment systems freeze and fail.

February 18, 2025 — A Mazda infotainment lawsuit settlement has been granted preliminary approval for a class action which involves these models if equipped with Mazda Connect infotainment systems.

2016-2022 Mazda Mazda2

2014-2018 Mazda Mazda3

2016-2021 Mazda Mazda6

2016-2021 Mazda CX-3

2016-2020 Mazda CX-5

2016-2020 Mazda CX-9

2016-2023 Mazda MX-5

According to Mazda, the Connect system helps a driver “stay connected without taking your hands off the wheel” and deliver “seamless connectivity between your car and your smart phone."

Four customers filed the Mazda infotainment class action by alleging the Mazda Connect systems fail to turn on and once they are on, the infotainment systems allegedly freeze, continuously reboot and fail.

The plaintiffs also complain the Mazda Connect navigation systems disconnect, the phone function drops calls and failed infotainment systems equal failed backup camera images.

Infotainment system problems are allegedly caused by defective navigation SD cards and software used for the Mazda Connect systems.

The automaker issued technical service bulletins about the infotainment systems (TSB 09-024/16, TSB 09-017/17, TSB 09-001/18) and also issued service alert SA-011/20. Service alert SA-011/20 was announced due to infotainment systems that rebooted or showed blank screens.

Then in August 2019, an infotainment warranty extension was announced for 2014-2016 Mazda3 vehicles. However, the class action says the infotainment system extended warranty was useless because the Mazda replacement components were just as defective as the originals.

Mazda Infotainment Lawsuit Settlement

Although Mazda agreed to settle the infotainment class action, the settlement says the automaker denies all the claims and allegations about the Mazda Connect systems.

Mazda Infotainment Lawsuit Settlement — Warranty Extension

One of the reasons the plaintiffs filed the class action is because they claim previous warranty extensions, software updates and technical service bulletin repairs failed because Mazda software updates and replacement hardware are defective.

But according to the settlement, a benefit of the agreement is an infotainment system two year limited warranty extension, "comprised of software updates or, if necessary, repair or replacements of certain Mazda Connect hardware."

Mazda Infotainment Lawsuit Settlement — Reimbursement

A Mazda customer may submit a claim for reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses incurred for "eligible software updates for Mazda Connect, repair and/or replacement of a CMU, or a SD Card, or Display, or Rear-view Camera in a Settlement Class Vehicle."

However, reimbursements for repairs performed by a non-Mazda repair facility will be limited to verified Mazda original equipment parts, and labor costs will be capped at Mazda’s current national warranty labor rate of $167 per hour. Total reimbursement will be subject to a per-vehicle limit of $1,750.

For reimbursement, a Mazda customer must file a claim and submit documentation showing the infotainment system repairs and expenses.

The Mazda infotainment lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Catherine Duffy / Kentucky / 2018 Mazda3 Hatchback

Matthew Edlin / California / 2016 Mazda3

Lawrence Mulcahy / Massachusetts / 2016 Mazda6

Paula Hall / Florida / 2017 Mazda CX-5

According to the class action settlement, plaintiff Duffy will receive $4,000 while the other three plaintiffs will receive $2,500 each.

The settlement says the attorneys representing the plaintiffs will receive $1,900,000.

Nothing is official until a Mazda Connect settlement final fairness hearing is held in August 2025.

The Mazda infotainment class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky: Catherine Duffy, et al., v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Strause Law Group, PLLC, Shub & Johns LLC, Ahdoot & Wolfson, PC, Timoney KnoxLLP, and Frederick Law Group, PLLC.