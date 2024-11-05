Mazda Recalls CX-70 and CX-90 SUVs

More than 150,000 2024-2025 SUVs are recalled for multiple problems.

November 4, 2024 — Mazda has recalled CX-70 and CX-90 SUVs for separate problems which involve more than 150,000 vehicles.

In the first recall, 2024-2025 Mazda CX-90 and 2025 Mazda CX-70 SUVs may experience defroster and seat belt warning light issues.

Software programming problems of the dash electrical supply units may cause errors when starting the vehicles. Multiple warning messages will be displayed in the instrument cluster, and the defroster, seat belt warning and 360° view monitor functions may fail.

Mazda also says the engine warning light may be illuminated and the hybrid high voltage battery cooling system may not work correctly.

According to Mazda, there have been no crashes or injuries reported.

Mazda CX-70 and Mazda CX-90 owners will be mailed recall letters, but the automaker didn't say when those will be mailed.

Mazda owners may call 800-222-5500.

The second recall also involves 2024-2025 Mazda CX-90 and 2025 Mazda CX-70 SUVs.

Mazda separates the vehicles into plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and mild hybrid electric vehicles.

On plug-in hybrid vehicles, loss of motor power may occur in EV mode because of software problems in the inverters which can activate fail-safe mode.

A driver will see warning lights and hear a warning chime as the vehicle loses power.

The repair is a software update to the inverter.

On a mild hybrid vehicle, the engine may not restart while idling from auto engine stop (i-stop). A driver will see an engine warning light and a "Hybrid System Malfunction" message will appear. In addition, a warning chime may sound causing the engine to stall.

The repair is a software update to the powertrain control module and battery energy control module.

A separate problem involves all the vehicles with warning lights that may illuminate while a vehicle loses power. This can activate a fail-safe mode that limits power.

The repair is a software update to the powertrain control module and engine control module.

Affected owners will be notified by mail on or before December 30, 2024.

Mazda owners may call 800-222-5500.