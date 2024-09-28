Mazda MX-5 Miata Recall Includes 85,000 Cars

Mazda MX-5 Miata front airbags may deploy with too much force in minor collisions.

September 28, 2024 — A 2016-2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata recall affects 85,000 cars equipped with front airbags that may deploy with too much force in crash impacts.

Mazda says software errors in the airbag control modules can cause the problem.

In a minor crash the front airbags should deploy with less force compared to a high-impact crash. The problem will be worse if the occupant isn't wearing a seat belt.

Mazda discovered the problem in April 2024 when creating airbag sensors for newer models. Engineers tested the force of an airbag deployment and determined the problem violated federal safety standards.

As of September 11, 2024, Mazda is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries related to the airbags.

About 7,300 of the cars are recalled in Canada.

Mazda MX-5 Miata recall letters should be mailed November 17, 2024, and dealers will update the airbag sensor control module software.

Mazda MX-5 Miata owners may contact Mazda at 800-222-5500 and ask about airbag recall number 6924I.