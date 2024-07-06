Mazda Connect Infotainment Problems Cause Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges Mazda infotainment problems leave drivers without important features.

July 5, 2024 — Mazda infotainment system problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges the system, called Mazda Connect, causes failures of the navigation, audio, backup camera and Bluetooth systems.

The lawsuit alleges the Mazda infotainment system can malfunction intermittently or permanently, leaving drivers without important features.

The Mazda Connect infotainment class action lawsuit includes these vehicles:

2016-2022 Mazda Mazda2

2014-2018 Mazda Mazda3

2016-2021 Mazda Mazda6

2016-2021 Mazda CX-3

2016-2020 Mazda CX-5

2016-2020 Mazda CX-9

2016-2023 Mazda MX-5

According to the lawsuit, the Mazda Connect system helps drivers to “stay connected without taking your hands off the wheel” and deliver “seamless connectivity between your car and your smart phone."

However, the four vehicle owners who filed the class action allege the infotainment systems are "plagued" by serious problems.

The systems allegedly "continuously reboot, freeze, become non-responsive, get stuck in a never-ending bootloop process, or otherwise malfunction."

"In other instances, Mazda Connect will drop calls, disconnect from GPS and Bluetooth, and fail to power on. The defect can also render safety-related systems to fail, such as the backup camera functions. When the system malfunctions, unexpected audio or video errors can cause the driver to become distracted." — Mazda class action lawsuit

The class action alleges the Mazda Connect infotainment problems are caused by faulty navigation SD cards and software that cannot handle the functions of the infotainment systems.

The plaintiffs argue Mazda has long known about the infotainment problems and issued several technical service bulletins to dealerships regarding the Mazda Connect systems.

Examples include service alert SA-011/20 titled, "MAZDA CONNECT REBOOT OR BLANK SCREEN."

Other actions include these technical service bulletins:

In August 2019, Mazda issued a warranty extension for certain 2014-2016 Mazda3 vehicles because of problems with the Mazda Connect center displays, but the lawsuit alleges Mazda used the same defective components as replacements.

The Mazda Connect infotainment class action lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Catherine Duffy / Kentucky / 2018 Mazda3 Hatchback

Matthew Edlin / California / 2016 Mazda3

Lawrence Mulcahy / Massachusetts / 2016 Mazda6

Paula Hall / Florida / 2017 Mazda CX-5

The Mazda Connect infotainment class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky: Catherine Duffy, et al., v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Strause Law Group, PLLC, Shub & Johns LLC, Ahdoot & Wolfson, PC, Timoney KnoxLLP, and Frederick Law Group, PLLC.