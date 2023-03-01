Nissan Rogue Ignitions May Shut Off While Driving

Nissan recalls 809,000 vehicles equipped with jackknife ignition keys that fold.

February 28, 2023 — A Nissan Rogue ignition key recall involves about 809,000 Rogues and Rogue Sports if the keys are jackknife folding style. (Think switchblade knife)

Nissan Rogue and Rogue Sport owners are advised to avoid attaching accessories to the jackknife key fobs and to use the keys in the nonfolding positions until recall repairs are available.

The 2014-2020 Nissan Rogue and 2017-2022 Nissan Rogue Sport vehicles are recalled because the jackknife ignition keys may collapse into folded positions and inadvertently shut off the Rogues.

According to Nissan:

"The jackknife key may not hold the key blade in the extended 'open' position. Over time the internal pivot of the jackknife key may weaken, and the key fob could unlock and rotate downwards."

Nissan says any contact between the driver and key fob could shut down the Rogue.

Nissan Rogue and Rogue Sport owners will receive interim recall letters in March 2023.

Nissan dealers will provide interim repairs that involve inserting fasteners into the key slots that will prevent the keys from folding.

Rogue and Rogue Sport owners will be mailed second recall letters once dealers have the necessary parts.

Nissan dealers will insert spacers into the jackknife key slots of the key fobs that will prevent the jackknife keys from collapsing.

Owners of 2014-2020 Nissan Rogue and 2017-2022 Nissan Rogue Sport vehicles may call Nissan at 800-867-7669.

The Nissan jackknife key recall number is R22C5.