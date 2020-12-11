Nissan Sentra Recall Ordered For Takata Airbag Inflators

More than 4,500 model year 2002-2006 Sentras recalled to check the passenger airbags.

December 11, 2020 — A Nissan Sentra Takata airbag recall has been issued for more than 4,500 model year 2002-2006 Sentra cars with passenger airbags that were previously inspected.

However, the Takata airbag inflators weren't replaced in 3,930 cars in the U.S. and 656 Sentras in Canada.

Those inflators are at risk of exploding even in minor crashes.

Nissan dealers will replace the Takata airbag inflators if necessary.

The Takata recall is expected to begin January 5, 2021, but concerned Sentra owners may call 800-867-7669.

Nissan's Takata recall number is PM964.