Mazda3 Steering Wheel Logo Recall Includes 291,000 Cars

Mazda says the plastic logo on the steering wheel cover can break when the airbag deploys.

July 2, 2021 — A Mazda3 recall includes about 291,000 model year 2004-2007 Mazda cars with Mazda steering wheel logos that could injure drivers or other occupants if the airbags deploy.

The Mazda3 steering wheel logo is made of plastic and located on the steering wheel airbag module cover, and plastic that shatters during the explosive pressures of airbag deployments become dangerous projectiles.

Additionally, drivers and occupants will have no warnings until the problem occurs.

Mazda says "improper material specification" causes the plastic steering wheel logo to become brittle, but the automaker didn't say more about the Mazda3 recall.

