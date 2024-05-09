Mercedes-Benz S580 Wheels and Tire Blowouts Cause Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges Mercedes S580 sedans are equipped with the wrong tires and wheels.

May 9, 2024 — Mercedes-Benz S580 21-inch AMG wheels have caused a class action lawsuit which alleges the wheels and tires cause sudden and repeated tire blowouts.

The 2021-present Mercedes S580 sedans also allegedly suffer tire punctures, sidewall bubbling, tire deflation and cracked rims that force customers to pay for expensive repairs.

According to the lawsuit, the 21-inch wheels cannot withstand the weight of the Mercedes vehicles, causing the tires to blow out.

Mercedes allegedly knows about the S580 wheel and tire problems but conceals the alleged defects by telling owners the tire blowouts are caused by potholes or other actions by drivers.

Taking the vehicle to a dealership following a blown tire is allegedly expensive even if the Mercedes is still under warranty because dealers deny warranty coverage.

The Mercedes class action also alleges dealerships use the same defective tires and wheels as replacement parts.

Mercedes-Benz Tire Blowout Lawsuit — The Plaintiff

Nevada plaintiff David Chappell purchased a new 2023 Mercedes-Benz S580 4MATIC in July 2023, but within seven months the front driver’s side tire blew out while he was driving through New Mexico during a road trip from Las Vegas to Florida.

The plaintiff and his wife had to stay in a hotel until the next day when a tow truck drove them about three hours to the nearest Mercedes dealer in Texas.

The plaintiff says the dealership found the “[t]ire has a hole in the side wall 0.50” and the dealer “[r]emoved wheel. Removed and replaced tire. Adjusted ALL tire pressures. Reset tire pressure light.”

The Mercedes class action lawsuit alleges the plaintiff paid $499.30 because the warranty didn't cover the repairs.

But in January 2024, the front driver's side tire blew out again and a tow truck dropped off the S580 at a Tennessee Mercedes-Benz dealership. The service allegedly told the plaintiff Mercedes was running low on the S580 tires "due to the number of blowouts, and recommended that he buy an extra one."

"The Service Advisor further told Plaintiff that the Mercedes-authorized dealer salesperson should never have sold Plaintiff the vehicle with 21” rims knowing that he was going across the country. The dealership charged Plaintiff a total of $1,031.70 for the tire replacement and extra tire." — Mercedes S580 class action lawsuit

None of the repairs were covered by the warranty.

The plaintiff says he has put his Mercedes in his garage because the S580 is not equipped with the correct tires to prevent blowouts.

According to the class action lawsuit, the Mercedes tire blowouts cause serious safety hazards in addition to the high cost for repairs.

The Mercedes-Benz S580 21-inch wheels class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (Atlanta Division): David Chappell v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Heber Law Firm LLC, and Capstone Law APC.