Mercedes-Benz Recalls 20,000 Vehicles For Risk of Fires

Short circuits can cause fires when the vehicles are parked.

June 23, 2024 — Mercedes-Benz has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles at risk of electrical short circuits and fires.

The transmission wiring harness connection might not have been correctly fixed during an August 2022 Mercedes recall for the same problem.

The faulty recall repairs can expose the electrical connectors to corrosion and result in electrical short circuits.

2021-2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT43

2019-2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

2019-2022 Mercedes-Benz E53 Coupe

2019-2022 Mercedes-Benz E53 Cabriolet

2019-2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT53

2019-2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS53

"In this case, water might enter the connector, over time, and result in a short circuit. The short circuit might lead to thermal overload of the connector when the vehicle is parked. Subsequently, the risk of fire cannot be ruled out." — Mercedes

The automaker says a driver might be alerted to a problem if the yellow battery indicator light illuminates and/or a “4MATIC malfunction” warning message activates in the instrument cluster.

Nearly 2,700 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

All owners of vehicles involved in the 2022 Mercedes recall will need to have the new repairs.

Mercedes dealers will replace the two-part wiring harnesses and connectors once recall letters are mailed August 13, 2024.

Owners may contact Mercedes-Benz at 877-496-3691.