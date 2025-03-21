Tesla Cybertruck Recall Issued Over Loose 'Cant Rails'

More than 46,000 Cybertrucks recalled following 151 warranty claims about cosmetic pieces.

March 20, 2025 — A Tesla Cybertruck recall involves more than 46,000 trucks equipped with stainless steel cosmetic pieces (appliques) called "cant rails."

Those exterior trim panels on 2024-2025 Cybertrucks can come loose and detach, creating a road hazard if it happens while driving.

Tesla describes the cant rail as made of electrocoated steel stamping joined to a stainless steel panel with adhesive and attached to the Cybertruck with fasteners. The recall is necessary because the panels can delaminate due to the adhesive.

Tesla learned of a complaint in January and engineers opened an internal investigation and later determined 151 warranty claims had been filed about the cant rails. But there have been no crash or injury reports.

A truck driver may notice a loose panel or hear noise inside the cabin.

Tesla service centers will replace the cant rail assemblies. Cybertruck owners should watch for Tesla recall letters after May 19, 2025.

A Tesla Cybertruck owner with questions should call 877-798-3752. Tesla's cant rail recall number is SB-25-10-001.