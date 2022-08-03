Recall: Mercedes Vehicles At Risk of Fires From Short Circuits

Mercedes-Benz recalls 27,000 vehicles with transmission wire harness connectors that corrode.

August 3, 2022 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 27,300 vehicles with transmission wiring harnesses that may be misrouted which can expose the electrical connectors to corrosion, causing an electrical short-circuit.

2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT43

2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz E450 Cabriolet

2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz E450 Wagon

2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz E450 Coupe

2019-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

2019-2023 Mercedes-Benz E53 Coupe

2019-2023 Mercedes-Benz E53 Cabriolet

2019-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT53

2019-2023 Mercedes-Benz CLS450

2019-2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS53

Mercedes-Benz owners were complaining in 2019 about warnings regarding the 12-volt batteries or the 4Matic systems. Engineers found corrosion of the transmission wire harness connectors but no reports of fires.

But in 2021 owners outside the U.S. reported their vehicles caught fire. Engineers found production deviations in the routing and the length of the cable in the transmission wiring harness caused a strain on the single-wire seal. Then separation of the seal could allow water to penetrate the electrical connector.

Mercedes-Benz says tension on the transmission wiring harness could lead to wire insulation pulling back from the electrical connector. This can allow water to contact the connector and cause a short-circuit.

"As a result, the short circuit could lead to thermal overload if the vehicle’s ignition is off for longer periods of time. Subsequently, the risk of fire cannot be ruled out." — Mercedes-Benz

According to the automaker, a driver could be alerted to a problem if the yellow battery light illuminates or the "4Matic malfunction" warning message lights up.

Recall letters are expected to be mailed September 20, 2022, and dealers will repair the electrical connectors and reroute the harnesses. In addition, an additional bracket will be installed.

Owners may contact customer service at 800-367-6372.