Lighting Recall Involves Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback

U.S. Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback vehicles were equipped with the wrong software.

June 21, 2024 — Audi has recalled nearly 23,000 Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback vehicles due to lighting problems.

The recalled 2022-2024 Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback were equipped with the incorrect headlight control module software.

According to Audi, the incorrect headlight control module software may cause the parking lights to fail when the headlights are turned on and the turn signals are activated.

The problem was caused by a headlight control module software data set that was intended for European Audi vehicles, not vehicles for the American market.

Audi discovered the problem in March during internal testing, causing Audi and the supplier to investigate the issue. Audi decided to order a recall when it was determined the lighting problems violated U.S. safety standards.

Audi never found any warranty claims, crashes or injuries.

About 5,000 of the recalled Audi vehicles are in Canada.

Audi dealers will update the headlight control module software once recall letters are mailed July 12, 2024.

Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback owners may contact Audi at 800-253-2834 and refer to recall number 941L.