Recall: Don't Charge Your 2023 Audi Q5 Hybrid

Audi Q5 PHEV battery fire recall expanded by 3,000 SUVs equipped with Samsung batteries.

February 19, 2025 — Audi has recalled its 2023 Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) because the Samsung high voltage batteries can overheat and catch fire.

More than 3,000 SUVs are recalled in the U.S. and Canada, and Q5 owners are warned not to charge their vehicles until dealerships have performed repairs.

"The joint analysis with the supplier demonstrated a complex failure mechanism. One root cause could not be determined despite extensive cell/ module and vehicle data analysis." — Audi

Specifically, battery supplier Samsung made deviations that may result in the "cell’s cathode inducing micro-defects and/or local stresses in the cell’s separator layer. These micro-defects and local stresses may damage the separator."

Audi recalled 2022-2023 Audi Q5 hybrids in late November 2024, but in January 2025 the supplier informed Audi about a potential additional battery failure mechanism. The supplier said "separator damage" could cause thermal events within the battery cell.

Audi is unaware of any Q5 battery fires in the U.S.

As an interim repair for vehicles with available online data (customers with enrolled vehicles), if the online data indicates a critical module the affected modules or high-voltage batteries must be replaced.

As an interim repair for vehicles without online data, owners should not charge their Q5 SUVs until the new software becomes available.

Audi dealers will eventually install advanced onboard diagnostic software which detects potential problems with the battery modules and alerts drivers before battery fires occur. The software is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2025.

Interim Audi Q5 PHEV battery recall letters are expected to be mailed April 11, 2025. A second notice will be sent once dealers are ready to make repairs.

Audi Q5 hybrid owners may contact Audi at 800-253-2834 and ask for information about battery recall number 93AA.