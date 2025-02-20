Backup Camera Recall Affects 41,000 Audi and VW Vehicles

Recalled are the Volkswagen Tiguan, Volkswagen Arteon and Audi Q3.

February 20, 2025 — Audi and Volkswagen vehicles have backup camera problems, according to a recall of more than 41,400 vehicles.

The backup camera recall includes 2022-2024 Volkswagen Tiguan, 2023 Volkswagen Arteon and 2024-2025 Audi Q3 vehicles.

The automaker says the rearview camera image can fail to display when starting the vehicle due to errors may in the camera control unit.

VW had to issue a recall because a working backup camera image is required by law. But Volkswagen says the audio and visual warning (bar display) from the parking assistance system will still function.

VW received the first camera failure report at the end of 2023 from outside the U.S. VW notified the supplier and the returned part was analyzed, showing a "potential issue with boot loader of the control unit under certain voltage and temperature conditions."

The supplier believes environmental factors may be causing the problem. But the company said it can't rule out a defect in the original component.

Nearly 12,000 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Audi and VW backup camera recall letters are expected to be mailed April 11, 2025, then dealers will update the camera control unit software.

Volkswagen owners may contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 and Audi customer service can be reached at 800-253-2834.

Volkswagen's backup camera recall number is 91NY and Audi's recall number is 90AV.