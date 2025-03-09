VW Recalls 200,000 Atlas SUVs For Loose Engine Covers

Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport engine covers could melt.

March 9, 2025 — A 2024-2025 Volkswagen Atlas and Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport recall involves nearly 200,000 vehicles because the engine covers can come loose and touch hot engine surfaces.

The problem occurs after the vehicle has been serviced.

The engine cover can melt if the cover touches hot engine components such exhaust turbo charger and could lead to a fire in the engine compartment.

By July to August 2024, VW had received at least five "engine compartment thermal cases" and two were confirmed as caused by improperly installed engine covers after vehicle maintenance service.

More thermal reports were received which sent engineers to the investigation table. Volkswagen determined the engine covers could be improperly replaced after the vehicles were worked on.

Atlas owners should be aware of out-of-place engine covers or abnormal burning odors.

About 21,000 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

VW dealers will remove the engine covers after Atlas recall letters are mailed April 18, 2025.

Volkswagen Atlas and Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport owners may contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298. Volkswagen's engine cover recall number is 10X5.