Instrument Panel Problems Cause Audi and VW Recall

Volkswagen recalls 60,000 ID.4, Audi Q4 e-Tron and Q4 e-Tron Sportback vehicles.

March 2, 2025 — A Volkswagen instrument panel recall involves 2021-2023 VW ID.4, 2022-2023 Audi Q4 e-Tron and Q4 e-Tron Sportback vehicles.

More than 60,000 Audi and Volkswagen vehicles are recalled.

VW says the instrument panel may not properly display the transmission gear indicator, a problem that violates federal safety standards.

A driver will know of a problem if the "N" gear position is not in the instrument cluster when it should be displayed. If the correct transmission gear position indicator is not shown and the electronic parking brake is not engaged, the driver may be unable to know the transmission shift position.

This could allow the vehicle to roll away.

Owners should engage the parking brakes and confirm the red parking brake indicator lights illuminate until the vehicles are repaired.

Audi and Volkswagen instrument panel recall letters will be mailed toward the end of April 2025. Dealers will fix the problem by updating the brake control unit software.

Owners may contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 or Audi at 800-253-2834.

Volkswagen's recall number is 97H3 and Audi's number for this recall is 454R.