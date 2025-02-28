Volkswagen Golf GTI Recalled For Backup Camera Problems

About 9,000 VW vehicles recalled to fix rearview camera failues caused by software.

February 28, 2025 — Volkswagen has recalled 2022-2024 Golf GTI vehicles equipped with backup cameras that may fail.

More than 9,000 vehicles are recalled due to software problems that can delay or deactivate the rearview camera images.

VW concluded the problem is caused by software errors based on customer complaints before and after updating the rearview camera software.

About 840 of the VW Golf GTI vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Volkswagen Golf GTI backup camera recall letters are expected to be mailed April 11, 2025, and dealers will update the camera control unit software to version 1805.

Owners of 2022-2024 Golf GTI vehicles may contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298. The rearview camera recall number is 91SB.