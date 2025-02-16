VW 2.0L Engine Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Volkswagen vehicles with 2.0-liter engines allegedly have PCV valves that cause oil leaks.

February 15, 2025 — A plaintiff claims Volkswagen 2.0 engine problems sent her to a dealership which wanted $2,100 to repair oil leaks caused by the positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve.

According to the class action lawsuit, the VW 2.0-liter engine problems are caused by sticking oil separators, also called PCV valves.

The lawsuit alleges the oil separators cause oil to leak from the upper timing covers, magnets and oil level sensors.

Alabama plaintiff Dagney Johnson Burt purchased a new Volkswagen Atlas equipped with a 2.0L engine in November 2022. She asserts about two years later, she was told it would cost more than $2,100 to replace the PCV valve.

The class action alleges the plaintiff asked Volkswagen to cover the cost to repair or replace the oil separator with a non-defective PCV valve. However, the automaker allegedly denied her request.

The plaintiff says all 2018-2023 Volkswagen vehicles are defective if they are equipped with 2.0L four cylinder gasoline engines.

According to the plaintiff, she was "injured because of her purchase" of a Volkswagen vehicle which leaks oil.

"Notwithstanding this long-known problem and extensive knowledge of the issue prior to Plaintiff’s purchase, Defendants continued to advertise and sell the Putative Class Vehicles and failed to replace the Oil Separator with a non-defective component, even in new models." — VW PCV valve lawsuit

The PCV valves supposedly make the 2.0L vehicles unsafe and unfit for their purpose and make the vehicles worth less than they should be.

The class action lawsuit alleges the VW engine problems were there from the beginning, yet Volkswagen failed to warn consumers about the PCV valves and oil leaks. The lawsuit says the 2.0 engines are damaged when oil leaks, creating a "dangerous condition making the Putative Class Vehicles undrivable."

The lawsuit also alleges VW knew or should have known engine problems would occur from defective PCV valves and related oil leaks.

The VW 2.0L engine PCV valve lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama (Southern Division): Dagney Johnson Burt, et al., v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC.