VW ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron Vehicles Recalled Over Chargers

About 14,000 vehicles recalled because the onboard chargers and 12-volt batteries can fail.

March 7, 2025 — An Audi and Volkswagen recall involves nearly 14,000 Volkswagen ID.4, Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback vehicles because of problems charging the 12-volt batteries.

The recalled 2024 Volkswagen ID.4, 2024-2025 Audi Q4 e-tron and 2024-2025 Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback vehicles have trouble with the onboard chargers that may fail and stop charging the 12V batteries.

The vehicle will lose drive power and other electronically controlled functions if the battery goes down.

According to Volkswagen:

"In the affected vehicles, condensation may form within the Onboard Charger with integrated DC/DC-Converter (OCDC), causing electromigration on the printed circuit board (PCB) due to insufficient protective coating of the complete area."

Dealers will replace the onboard chargers once recall letters are mailed at the end of April 2025.

Owners may call Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 or Audi at 800-253-2834. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 93CJ. Audi's recall number is 93FR.

Days ago Audi and VW recalled the same models for instrument panel problems.