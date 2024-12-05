Audi Q5 Hybrids and A7 Hybrids Recalled Over Battery Fire Risk

Recall of 4,600 Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and 2022 Audi A7 PHEVs.

December 4, 2024 — Audi Q5 hybrid and A7 hybrid vehicles are recalled because the high-voltage batteries may overheat and catch fire.

More than 4,600 model year 2022-2023 Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and 2022 Audi A7 PHEVs are equipped with the batteries.

"In rare circumstances the high-voltage battery modules may experience a thermal overload possibly resulting in smoke or fire. The root cause is still under investigation. Current analysis results show that certain manufacturing deviations may have occurred at the responsible supplier of the battery modules." — Audi

The batteries are manufactured by Samsung, and Audi knew of "four (4) field cases on non-U.S. market PHEV vehicles with thermal events originating from the high-voltage battery" in August 2023.

The automaker doesn't say how many more incidents have occurred outside the U.S. since 2023, but Audi isn't aware of any battery fires in the U.S.

The final fix will be the installation of an advanced onboard diagnostic software which detects problems with the battery modules and alerts the driver before things get worse. However, the software is not expected to be available until the second quarter of 2025.

"As an interim remedy for vehicles with available online data (customers with enrolled vehicles), if the online data indicates a critical module, the affected modules or high-voltage batteries must be replaced. In this scenario, the customer will be asked to come to the workshop and will be instructed not to charge the vehicle from external sources or via the combustion engine until the affected modules or high-voltage battery can be replaced." — Audi

Interim recall letters are expected to be mailed January 24, 2025.

Owners may contact Audi customer service at 800-253-2834 and ask about battery recall number 93AA.