Kia EV9 SUVs Recalled Over Faulty Headliners

Kia says 2024 EV9 vehicles have headliners that may not protect occupants in crashes.

June 21, 2024 — A Kia EV9 recall involves more than 2,400 SUVs with faulty headliners that may not adequately protect occupants in crashes.

The recalled 2024 Kia EV9 headliner problems also violate federal safety standards.

"In the event of a crash where an occupant’s head contacts the headliner, the headliner may not absorb an adequate amount of the impact." — Kia

In May, Kia was notified about pre-production test problems of 2025 EV9 vehicles scheduled to start production at Kia Georgia on May 30, 2024.

This caused the automaker to take a look at 2024 EV9 SUVs built in South Korea.

Kia found the SUVs didn't meet performance standards because of the headliner issues, but there have been no crash or injury reports.

Kia expects to mail EV9 headliner recall letters July 31, 2024, and dealerships will replace the impact absorbing plates mounted on the headliners.

Kia EV9 owners may call 800-333-4542 and ask about headliner recall number SC317.