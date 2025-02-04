Kia Telluride Windshield Class Action Lawsuit Certified

Kia Telluride customers in 10 states are in settlement talks about cracked windshields.

February 4, 2025 — Kia Telluride customers and Kia are in settlement talks regarding a 2020-2023 Kia Telluride windshield class action lawsuit.

The Kia Telluride cracked windshield lawsuit began as a proposed nationwide class action more than four years ago, but the judge has certified the class action for certain customers in 10 states.

Kia Telluride owners complain the windshields chip, crack and break due to defects that can cause cracks that spread across the glass.

The class action alleges Kia knew about the alleged windshield problems in 2019, but Telluride owners assert Kia won't pay for repairs or replacements. Replacing a Telluride windshield supposedly can cost $1,000, but the class action alleges Kia replaces the windshields with windshields that are also defective.

In 2018, Kia created a “customer satisfaction initiative” for 2020 Telluride customers due to complaints about "windshield chipping followed by extensive cracking within a short period of time, thereby preventing repair of the chip."

Kia notified Telluride owners and explained the windshields were not covered by the warranties.

Kia Telluride Class Action Lawsuit

The Kia Telluride windshield class action lawsuit now includes all consumers who purchased or leased these vehicles in the following 10 states.

California: 2020–2022 Kia Telluride

Georgia: 2020–2023 Kia Telluride

Indiana: 2020–2023 Kia Telluride

Iowa: 2020–2022 Kia Telluride

New Mexico: 2020–2023 Kia Telluride

North Carolina: 2020–2022 Kia Telluride

Pennsylvania: 2020–2023 Kia Telluride

Tennessee: 2020–2023 Kia Telluride

Texas: 2020–2023 Kia Telluride

Virginia: 2020–2023 Kia Telluride

Kia tried to make a move toward arbitration, but Judge Josephine L. Staton shot down any talk of arbitration because Kia knew of the agreements but waited too long to file a motion to compel arbitration.

"The Court will not exclude any Class Members on the basis of the arbitration agreements Kia has identified." — Judge Staton

Kia Telluride windshield class action lawsuit settlement proceedings should be completed by February 28, 2025. CarComplaints.com will update our website with details as they are released by the court.

The Kia Telluride windshield class action lawsuit was consolidated from Margaret Ritzler v. Kia, and Yandery Sanchez v. Kia Motors America, Inc.

The Kia Telluride windshield lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Yandery Sanchez, et al., v. Kia Motors America, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Lemberg Law, LLC.