Kia Niro EV and Hybrid Airbag Recall Involves 80,000 Vehicles

Recall of 2023-2025 Kia Niro EV, Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) and Kia Niro Hybrid vehicles.

January 28, 2025 — Kia has recalled more than 80,000 Niro electric and hybrid vehicles because of possible airbag and seat belt issues.

The recalled 2023-2025 Kia Niro EV, Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) and Kia Niro Hybrid vehicles are equipped with floor wiring beneath the front passenger seats that may become damaged.

A damaged floor wiring harness can prevent the front airbags and seat belts from deploying properly, or cause an unintended side curtain airbag deployment.

Kia found that repeated sliding adjustments of the manual front passenger seats can damage the wires in the floor wiring assemblies due to the different ways the wiring is routed.

A Kia Niro driver should watch for illuminated airbag warning lights.

Kia Niro recall letters are expected to be mailed March 14, 2025, and dealers will possibly replace and reroute the floor wiring assemblies. Dealers will also install covers over the wiring.

Kia Niro owners with questions can call 800-333-4542 and refer to recall number SC332.