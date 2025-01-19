Kia Sorento Headlights and Taillights May Fail, Recall Issued

Kia recalls 75,000 Sorento, Sorento Hybrid and Sorento plug-in hybrid vehicles due to software.

January 19, 2025 — A Kia Sorento recall involves about 75,000 vehicles that could lose their low beam headlights and taillights because of software problems.

Recalled are 2024-2025 Kia Sorento, 2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid and 2025 Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Kia says a software error in the body domain control unit is to blame.

On January 7, Kia decided to recall Sorentos in Korea because software problems were causing a "momentary loss of exterior/interior lighting while driving."

Kia did a search of U.S. Kia Sorentos but found no complaints about low beam headlight or taillight problems, but if it occurs the problem could be dangerous.

Kia has also found no reports of crashes or injuries, but decided to recall the Sorentos to prevent problems from popping up.

Kia Sorento dealers will update the software once Sorento recall letters are mailed February 21, 2025.

Kia Sorento owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542 and ask about Sorento recall number SC331.