Kia Engine Replacement Recall Follows 4 Engine Fires

Recall affects 2021-2023 Kia Seltos and Kia Soul with 2.0L Nu MPI engines with faulty piston rings.

February 25, 2025 — A Kia engine replacement lawsuit involves 2021-2023 Kia Seltos and 2021-2023 Kia Soul vehicles after four Souls suffered engine fires.

The vehicles are equipped with 2.0L Nu MPI engines supplied by Kia Autoland Hwaseong.

The Kia recall includes more than 137,000 vehicles equipped with engine piston oil rings that may have been manufactured incorrectly.

The piston rings can damage the engine and puncture the engine block, causing an oil leak onto hot exhaust components.

In addition to the four Kia Soul engine fires, the automaker is aware of 800 allegations of stalled engines in the Kia Seltos and Kia Soul vehicles.

"Due to a quality deviation by the piston oil ring supplier, the piston ring may, over time, damage the surface of the cylinder wall. This may lead to increased oil consumption which will eventually result in abnormal noise from the engine and/or illumination of the oil pressure warning light. If the vehicle is continually operated in this condition, engine damage and/or seizure can occur, resulting in loss of motive power." — Kia

It's at this point oil may leak and cause a fire.

A driver should watch for increased oil consumption, abnormal engine noise and illumination of the oil pressure warning light.

Kia engine piston ring recall letters are expected to be mailed April 4, 2025.

Dealers will check the engines to determine if they should be replaced. Dealers will also install piston ring noise sensing system software.

Kia Seltos and Soul owners with concerns should call Kia at 800-333-4542. Kia's engine replacement recall number is SC336.