Ford Clock Spring Recall Includes F-150 and Super Duty Trucks

Ford recalls about 20,000 F-150 and Ford F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 Super Duty trucks.

January 1, 2024 — A Ford Super Duty truck recall involves 20,000 F-150 and Ford F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 Super Duty trucks because of driver's side airbag failures.

In the 2023 F-150 and 2023 Ford Super Duty trucks, the steering wheel clock springs may have faulty welds that may cause a loss of electrical connections to the frontal airbags.

This will deactivate the airbags.

According to Ford:

"The Steering Column Control Module (SCCM) in affected vehicles may contain a clock spring assembly with an insufficient weld between the bus bar and the ribbon cable. The ribbon cable provides connectivity to the driver airbag. An insufficient weld can lead to a disconnection of ribbon cable circuits, resulting in a loss of electrical connection to the driver’s front airbag."

Ford says the clock spring bus bars may have been washed in isopropyl alcohol contaminated with glycerin.

A driver will know of the problem when the airbag warning light activates. In addition, a driver may notice lillumination and function of switches on the steering wheel (radio controls) and a horn that doesn't work.

About 2,200 of the recalled trucks are in Canada.

Ford dealers must gather the replacement clock springs, so truck owners will be contacted in January 2024 to explain the problem and risk.

Truck owners will be notified a second time when dealers are ready to inspect the clock springs.

Truck owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332.