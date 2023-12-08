Ford F-150 Flickering Parking Lights Cause Recall

About 23,000 Ford F-150s may have wacky parking lights that flicker when the headlights are on.

December 7, 2023 — A 2022 Ford F-150 parking lights recall has been announced because those lights may flicker when the headlights are turned on.

Nearly 23,000 F-150 trucks are recalled, with about 4,300 of the trucks recalled in Canada.

The recall doesn't affect any model year except 2022, and dealers will allegedly be able to fix the flickering parking lights by updating the LED driver module software.

In September 2022, Ford recalled 2022 Ford F-150 trucks with flickering lights, and it's possible those trucks will need to have the new software updates performed.

According to Ford, the parking lights can flicker in any of these circumstances.

When the customer manually selects the “position lamp on” mode.

When the customer manually selects “Headlamp On” Mode.

When the customer is driving in automatic headlight mode, and the environment gets dark enough to trigger “Night Mode”, which turns on the headlights and parking lights.

The specifics from Ford:

"The frequency of operation of the LED Driver Module is currently 200Hz. At 200Hz, the parking lamp is susceptible to flickering due to insufficient capacitance on the capacitor when operating between 2.95 and 3.14 volts and the lamp has LED string voltage greater than 12.5 volts."

Ford is not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the flickering lights.

Ford F-150 recall letters are expected to be mailed January 14, 2024, and truck owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about parking lights recall number 23C36.