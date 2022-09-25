Ford Recalls Bronco Sports and F-150s Over Flickering Lights

Ford recalls 86,000 vehicles because the parking lights can flicker when the headlights are on.

September 24, 2022 — Ford has recalled more than 86,000 Bronco Sport and F-150 vehicles because the parking lights may flicker when the headlights are turned on.

The recalled 2022-2023 Ford Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022 Ford F-150 trucks violate federal lighting safety standards.

Ford told the government the parking lights could flicker:

When the customer manually selects the “position lamp on” mode.

When the customer manually selects “headlamp on” mode.

When the customer is driving in automatic headlamp mode and the environment gets dark enough to trigger “night mode.”

"The frequency of operation of the LED driver module is currently 200Hz. At 200Hz, the lamp is susceptible to flickering due to insufficient capacitance on the capacitor when operating between 2.95 and 3.14 volts and the lamp has LED string voltage greater than 12.5 volts." — Ford

A Ford plant noticed the light problem in July during a Bronco Sport audit, followed by more Bronco Sports with the same problem.

The automaker found the lighting problem coincided with an LED driver module part change from version 4.1L to version 4.2.

Ford says it is not aware of any crash or injury reports.

Ford plans on mailing recall letters October 31, 2022, and Ford dealers will replace or reprogram the LED driver modules.

Ford F-150 and Bronco Sport owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 22C22.