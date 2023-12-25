Ford Maverick Truck Recall Ordered Over Turn Signal Problems

Nearly 206,000 Ford Maverick trucks may not warn drivers if the rear turn signals fail.

December 25, 2023 — A Ford Maverick recall has been announced for nearly 206,000 trucks that may cause drivers problems due to the turn signals.

The recalled 2022-2024 Ford Mavericks may not warn drivers if the rear turn signals stop working.

According to Ford, the dashboard turn signal indicator should have a fast flash rate if a turn signal fails. This is a warning that drivers behind the Maverick truck won't know the turn signal isn't working.

But without the fast flash indicator rate, a Maverick driver won't know either.

In addition, the defect is a violation of federal safety standards.

According to Ford:

"The Body Control Module (BCM) software’s turn signal outage detection logic was not configured to detect for an outage of one bulb on each circuit."

More than 16,000 of the Maverick trucks are recalled in Canada.

Ford expects to mail Maverick recall letters January 2, 2024, and dealerships will update the body control module software.

Ford Maverick truck owners may call Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 23C41.