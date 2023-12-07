Ford F-150 Lightning Recall Issued Over Stability Control

Ford recalls 6,500 F-150 Lightnings because an over-the-air software update messed things up.

December 7, 2023 — A Ford F-150 Lightning recall includes about 6,500 electric trucks due to problems with the electronic stability control (ESC) systems.

The recalled 2022-2023 F-150 Lightnings are equipped with SYNC software that may fail to activate the electronic stability control systems at the beginning of ignition cycles.

This means the trucks violate federal safety standards.

The problem occurred when a previous over-the-air software update introduced incorrect software logic (SYNC 1.9.4 update).

"Affected vehicles may have software logic that does not reset the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system to default operation at the initiation of each ignition cycle."

A Ford Lightning driver may not notice the truck operates differently after receiving over-the-air update 6.3.0 as the truck remains in off-road mode with a reduced ESC operation after cycling the ignition.

There will be a warning on the dash that indicates "ESC OFF" which indicates electronic stability control is off.

Ford is not aware of any crash or injury reports.

About 1,400 of the Ford electric trucks are recalled in Canada.

The accessory protocol interface module (APIM) software will be updated by a Ford dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update.

Ford expects to mail F-150 Lightening recall letters December 18, 2023.

Ford truck owners may reach Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 23C38.