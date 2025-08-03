More than 312,000 Ford and Lincoln Vehicles Recalled For Braking Problems

Brake booster module failures can cause a loss of power braking.

August 3, 2025 — A Ford power braking recall involves more than 312,000 of these vehicles.

2025 Lincoln Navigator

2025 Ford F-150

2025 Ford Expedition

2025 Ford Bronco

2025 Ford Ranger

The problem is the electronic brake booster module that may fail while driving or when a driver activates an advanced driver assistance system feature.

The vehicle can lose its power braking, but Ford estimates only 1% of the vehicles may be affected.

Ford describes the defect which caused the recall.

"The Electronic Brake Booster (EBB) module may enter into a faulted state while driving, resulting in a loss of brake boost until the EBB module completes a sleep cycle when the vehicle is off. This faulted state can also occur when the driver is utilizing an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) feature."

According to Ford, antilock braking system and electronic stability control warning lights will illuminate, alert sounds will activate and messages will appear on the dashboards. This is when a driver may notice a change in the brake pedal and how far the pedal travels.

Ford learned about a loss of brake boost in May which caused the vehicle to set a diagnostic trouble code. An investigation found 37 brake booster warranty claims and one alleged low speed crash. However, Ford is not aware of any fires or injuries.

Ford brake booster recall letters will be mailed August 25 to August 29, 2025, and dealers will need to update the electronic brake booster module software.

Ford will issue over-the-air software updates or dealers can do the job. The software update will "correct the module’s response to normal but infrequent voltage disturbances and ensure that brake boost capability is maintained under these conditions."

Ford and Lincoln owners may call Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about brake booster recall number 25S77.