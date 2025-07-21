Ford Fuel Injector Recall Follows 8 Engine Compartment Fires

Ford recalls 765,000 vehicles equipped with 1.5-liter engines that can catch fire.

July 21, 2025 — Another Ford fuel injector recall has been announced for 2021-2024 Ford Bronco Sport and 2020-2022 Ford Escape vehicles equipped with 1.5-liter Dragon GTDI engines.

As with three previous Ford fuel injector recalls, this recall, which involves more than 765,000 vehicles, is necessary because the fuel injectors may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartments.

This could cause a fire if leaking fuel hits hot vehicle parts, something that has caused at least eight engine compartment fires.

According to Ford:

"A cracked fuel injector in the engine allows for fuel to leak at a high rate into the cylinder head, which can travel out via a drain hole and down onto hot surfaces on the exhaust/turbo system."

A Ford cracked fuel injector recall was issued in November 2022 and another followed in March 2024 for Bronco Sports and Escapes equipped with 1.5L Dragon GTDI engines.

Ford dealers were told to update the engine control software "for detection of a cracked fuel injector and invokes a strategy to disable the high-pressure fuel pump, derate engine power output and reduce temperatures of possible ignition sources in the engine compartment."

Dealers also were supposed to install tubes to allow gas to drain from the cylinder head drain holes and away from certain surfaces that get hot.

Another Ford cracked fuel injector recall was announced in March 2025 for a group of vehicles that did not properly receive the updates during the previous recalls.

However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in April 2024 to determine the “adequacy and safety consequences” of the first two cracked fuel injector recall repairs.

According to federal safety regulators,"the remedy program does not address the root cause of the issue and does not proactively call for the replacement of defective fuel injectors prior to their failure.”

Ford opened its own investigation in July 2024 after repurchasing a vehicle that caught fire and found a cracked fuel injector.

Ford inspected additional vehicles and found one with a fuel injector that was weeping fuel and learned the vehicle had not properly received the software update during a recall.

Six of the eight known cracked fuel injector fires occurred on vehicles which did not have updated engine control software. Ford says it is unaware of any injuries caused by the fuel injector fires.

More than 70,000 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Considering this recall expands and replaces the previous fuel injector recalls and repairs, previous repairs haven't worked out. So Ford's engineers are working on how the vehicles will be repaired this time.

For now, Ford dealers will update the engine control modules once interim fuel injector recall letters are mailed beginning August 18, 2025. Second Ford fuel injector recall letters will be mailed when dealers are ready to perform repairs.

Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Escape owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's fuel injector recall number is 25S76. All previously recalled vehicles will need the new repairs once they are available.