Ford Fuel Injector Recall Investigated

Regulators want to know if the latest Ford cracked fuel injector recall will finally fix fuel leaks.

April 12, 2024 — A Ford cracked fuel injector recall is under investigation by U.S. safety regulators who want to know if the recall repairs will truly fix fuel leaks that can cause engine compartment fires.

The Ford cracked fuel injector recall involves more than 42,000 model year 2022-2023 Ford Bronco Sport and 2022 Ford Escape SUVs equipped with 1.5L engines.

According to fuel injector recall documents, Ford alleges a fuel injector can crack and leak fuel and fuel vapors which can make contact with hot ignition sources.

The fuel can also leak into a cylinder head, travel through a drain hole and onto hot exhaust or turbo components.

To repair the Ford Bronco Sports and Escapes, dealers are told to update engine control software and install drain tubes. The software update will allegedly detect a drop in pressure in the fuel rail and disable the high-pressure fuel pump.

In addition, engine power will be cut and engine compartment temperatures will be reduced.

As for the Ford fuel injector recall repair procedures, the drain tube will allegedly allow fuel to drain from the cylinder head hole to the ground below the vehicle away from surfaces to prevent fires.

However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the "recall remedy does not include replacement of the cracked fuel injector."

Importantly, NHTSA notes a November 2022 Ford cracked fuel injector recall involved the same defect, the same cause of the problem, the same warnings received by drivers and the same recall repair remedies.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Ford fuel injector recall investigation.