Ford Cracked Fuel Injector Recall Expanded

Recall includes 2022-2023 Ford Bronco Sport and 2022 Ford Escape SUVs equipped with 1.5L engines.

April 10, 2024 — A Ford cracked fuel injector recall involves 2022-2023 Ford Bronco Sport and 2022 Ford Escape SUVs equipped with 1.5L engines.

The Ford fuel injector recall involves nearly 43,000 vehicles because fuel that leaks from an injector can cause an engine compartment fire.

"A cracked fuel injector in the engine allows for fuel to leak at a high rate (19L/hour) into the cylinder head, which can travel out via a drain hole and down onto hot surfaces on the exhaust/turbo system." — Ford

A Ford cracked fuel injector recall was issued in November 2022 for about 522,000 model year 2020-2023 Ford Escape and 2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport SUVs equipped with 3-cylinder 1.5L engines.

At the time Ford knew of at least 20 fires and four injuries.

The November 2022 recall of Ford Escapes and Ford Bronco Sports followed an April 2022 recall of Escapes and Bronco Sports due to engine fires. But at the time, Ford's engineers believed engine oil separator housings were cracking and causing oil leaks and fires.

In February 2024, Ford learned about Escape and Bronco Sport engine compartment fires in vehicles not included in the November 2022 cracked fuel injector recall.

Ford determined the two vehicles which caught fire were built on November 23, 2022, and December 13, 2022, with HX7G-9F597-BC fuel injectors. These fuel injectors are different than the HX7G-9F597-BB injectors used in the previously recalled vehicles.

A Ford driver should be aware of illuminated warning lights, fuel odors inside and outside the vehicle and seeing smoke or flames is considered a definite sign of trouble.

Ford says it has created software that will detect a "pressure drop in the fuel rail, provide instrument cluster messaging to the customer to seek service, invoke a strategy to disable the high-pressure fuel pump, derate engine power output and reduce temperatures of possible ignition sources in the engine compartment."

Ford cracked fuel injector recall letters are expected to be mailed April 2024.

Ford dealers will install a drain tube and update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection.

Owners with questions about the Ford cracked fuel injector recall should call 866-436-7332 and ask for information about fuel injector recall number 24S16.