Ford Recalls Bronco Sports and Escapes Following Engine Fires

Ford recalls more than 345,000 vehicles that may suffer from oil leaks.

April 2, 2022 — A Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Escape recall includes more than 345,000 SUVs equipped with 1.5L engines at risk of fires from oil leaks.

According to Ford, the 2020-2022 Escapes and 2021-2022 Bronco Sports have engine oil separator housings that may crack and develop oil leaks. Leaking oil that makes contact with a hot ignition source may cause an engine fire.

Ford says cracks at the edge of the oil separator housing can cause a loss of seal support which may lead to an oil leak between the oil separator and engine camshaft cover.

In July 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford concerning an underhood fire in a 2021 Bronco Sport, then a week later another engine fire was reported in a 2021 Ford Escape.

Ford engineers investigated the underhood fires that caused extensive fire damage to the engine compartments. Engineers couldn't confirm a cause of the fires, but they did find evidence of oil leaks and severe fire damage at the upper rear parts of the engines.

Ford then discovered five additional engine compartment fires in 2020-2021 Escapes where leaks at the oil separators may have caused the fires. Additionally, Ford found 12 warranty claims for vehicles where the oil separators were replaced due to external oil leaks from cracks in the separator housings.

Ford says changes were made by the supplier and by Ford during vehicle production which caused the automaker to believe the problem was likely over and done with. But in February 2022 Ford learned about an engine fire in a 2021 Escape.

Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Escape drivers should watch for smoke coming from the engine compartments.

Ford recall letters will be mailed April 18, 2022, and dealers will check the oil separators for oil leaks or damage. Dealers may need to replace the oil separators and seals.

Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Escape owners with concerns may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's reference number for this recall is 22S21.