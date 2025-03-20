Ford Re-Recalls Edge SUVs Over Backup Camera Failures

Ford dealers messed up Edge rearview camera recall repairs in 2022.

March 20, 2025 — A Ford Edge backup camera recall has been re-issued because the vehicles were incorrectly repaired in March 2022.

This time the Ford Edge rearview camera recall affects more than 2,200 model year 2021-2022 Edge SUVs that need new software updates.

The vehicles were supposed to be repaired during the previous recall and Ford's records indicate the repairs were successful.

However:

"The dealer instructions to complete the recall instruct the technician to upload the latest software using the service tool, which downloads the latest software from Ford for installation on the vehicle. For these vehicles, the software tool did not upload the correct software to the vehicle." — Ford

A Ford Edge driver may see a distorted image or maybe a black or white screen. It's possible a driver will also see lines across the screen or a blank screen.

And a “Camera is unavailable” message may appear if the backup camera image is lost for 10 seconds.

Ford dealers will again update the rearview camera software once recall letters are mailed April 24, 2025.

Ford Edge owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to rearview camera recall number 25S28.