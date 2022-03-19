Ford Edge Backup Camera Problems Cause Recall

Ford recalls 78,300 Edge SUVs with backup camera images that may distort or disappear.

March 18, 2022 — A Ford Edge backup camera recall includes more than 78,300 model year 2021-2022 Edge SUVs that have rearview camera displays that may show blank or distorted images.

Edge drivers may also see backup camera screens with white or discolored images, lines across the screens or the words, “Camera is unavailable” if the images are lost for 10 seconds.

"The SYNC software utilizes a low power mode to allow for quicker infotainment loading. When the analog video decoder chip in the infotainment system attempts to exit the low power mode, the reset timers are not activated, causing color information to be incorrectly decoded resulting in image display issues." — Ford

Ford says the problem occurs randomly, but since February 23 Ford has received more than 400 warranty claims related to the backup camera images. This shows the warranty claims are increasing based on how long the SUVs are in service.

According to Ford, there have been no crash or injury reports, and the backup camera problem can be fixed with an over-the-air software update.

However, a dealer can update the software if an Edge driver desires.

Owners of 2021-2022 Edge vehicles should watch for recall notices that will be mailed April 25, 2022.

Ford Edge owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332.

Ford's reference number for the backup camera image recall is 22S14.