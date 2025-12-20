Ford Recalls Vehicles That Don't Stay in PARK

More than 272,000 vehicles need their electronic parking brakes engaged before exiting vehicles.

December 20, 2025 — More than 272,000 Ford vehicles are recalled because they may not stay in PARK.

Ford notes it's important for owners to engage the electronic parking brakes each time the vehicles are parked.

Recalled are 2022-2026 Ford F-150 Lightning, 2024-2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E and 2025-2026 Ford Maverick vehicles.

The PARK module may fail to lock into the PARK position when the driver shifts into PARK, allowing the vehicle to roll away.

Ford first discovered the problem on a Mach-E at an assembly plant when PARK couldn't be engaged and diagnostic trouble code (DTC) P07E4-00 was set.

The engineering specifics:

"Binding of the vehicle’s IPM pawl against the IPM slider component may impede the slider from returning to its fully engaged park position. This binding may occur due to higher coefficients of friction between the pawl and slider resulting from variations in the manufacturing process and/or materials in conjunction with the design of the interface."

The rollaway condition violates federal safety standards which says:

"When tested in accordance with S6.2.2 each vehicle must not move more than 150 mm on a 10 percent grade when the gear selection control is locked in 'park.'"

A driver will see a wrench light and shift system fault message displayed in the instrument panel cluster if the problem occurs. A driver may also notice no illuminated range position (P is not illuminated).

As of November 24, there were 22 Mach-E warranty claims, 4 Maverick warranty claims, and 16 F-150 Lightning warranty claims for P07E4-00. However, DTC P07E4-00 can be triggered for multiple reasons and the warranty claims cannot be confirmed to be related to defect.

Ford says there are no crash or injury reports.

Ford has issued about 150 safety recalls in 2025, so all recall repairs are taking longer than normal. Interim recall letters will be mailed at the beginning of 2026 and second recall letters will be mailed when dealers are ready to perform repairs.

The park module software will be updated over-the-air (OTA) or by dealerships.

Ford owners may call 866-436-7332 and reference park module recall number 25C69.